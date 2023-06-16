Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

The partially burnt body of a woman was found near an under-construction building on the road from Nabha Sahib to Dayalpura on Friday morning.

Cops said the unidentified woman had bangles on her wrists and a half-burnt blanket was found from the spot. It is suspected that the body was brought here after the murder in a bid to dispose it of by setting her on fire.

Panic spread in the area as construction workers noticed the body and informed the police around 8am.

Police have sent the body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi hospital for post-mortem.

Zirakpur SHO Simranjit Singh said the body had been burnt to such an extent that it is difficult to identify it. Half-burnt pieces of blanket have been found nearby, which suggest that the body was wrapped in a blanket and brought here. The police are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area.