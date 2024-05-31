Parties keep Bacchus lovers in high spirits with ‘freebies’

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 30

Offering ‘freebies’ on the eve of polling for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, political parties have found innovative ways to allegedly distribute liquor with an aim to woo voters across the city.

To avoid any controversy, political parties had allegedly issued specific currency notes of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 100 denominations. The serial number of the currency note was matched at the designated liquor vend before booze cartons are given away.

Popular brands of whiskies ranging from American Pride, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride were distributed free of cost.

The currency notes were given to Bacchus lovers through representatives of political groups to ensure votes were polled in their favour on June 1. “This is happening across the city. Not only currency notes, but some political parties have also issued slips, which can be used at certain liquor vends. The vendors after getting the slips or currency notes, match the serial number with a list already in their possession, and hand over the carton as per the pre-decided arrangement,” alleged a source, who obtained three cartons.

The ‘freebie’ was valid till 6 pm on May 30 when liquor vends were closed in view of the ECI directions.

“The distribution of liquor brands was decided at the top level and the management was done at ground level from May 27 onwards. The liquor was also distributed after the rallies,” added another source, who is an active member of a local political group.

Coded currency notes

Political parties allegedly issued specific currency notes of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 100 denominations. The serial number of the currency note was matched at the designated liquor vend before booze cartons are given away. Popular brands of whiskies ranging from American Pride, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride were distributed free of cost. The currency notes were given to Bacchus lovers through representatives of political groups to ensure votes are polled in their favour on June 1.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha