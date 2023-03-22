Partly cloudy weather for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

It is likely to be partly cloudy sky for two days and light rain is expected on March 24.

After this, weather is likely to be partly cloudy again in the region. The Weather Department issued a revised forecast today.

Chandigarh has recorded 36.4mm rainfall in March so far. The city recorded the maximum temperature 25°C, which is four degrees less than normal. The minimum temperature remained 14.4°C, one degree more than normal.

The temperatures are expected to slightly increase over the next few days.