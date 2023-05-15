Party pitches for permanent free parking in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Even as AAP councillors did not speak in favour of making parking lots free at least till the new parking tender is allotted, its senior leaders today said the party “definitely supported free parking” in the city, but on a permanent basis.

In a press statement, former city AAP president Prem Garg said, “The party is in favour of providing free parking. There is no question of backing out on the promises made by the party in its manifesto. We want it on permanent basis. All parking lots should be handed over to the respective market committees and RWAs.” He added, “The proposal of the MC in yesterday’s House meeting to make it free just for one or two months did not make much sense.”

Garg said, “We oppose tendering for paid parking and will ask all councillors to support free parking. Why the MC is handling the parking lots, if it is incurring losses in it? It clearly hints at inefficient handling and pocketing of money collected by the parking staff. Otherwise, how could private contractors make crores out of the same parking lots?”

AAP senior leader Pradeep Chhabra also favoured free parking lots. “It has been our poll promise and we stand by it,” he added.