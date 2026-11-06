Bhim Singh, father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, today claimed to have begun an indefinite fast at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, demanding the transfer of Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary over his son's killing on October 13.

Bhim Singh said he would drink only water until the SSP was transferred. "People are asking me to eat food or have tea, but I have told them that I will only drink water and would prefer to die if the SSP is not transferred," he said.

He said he had agreed to the decisions taken during a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian in Mansa on Wednesday, but the demand for the SSP's transfer remained unresolved. "My daughter-in-law has also offered not to accept the government job offered to her during the meeting. Besides, she has told me not to accept the compensation amount from the state government," Bhim Singh said.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 following a confrontation at a medical store in Mansa town over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. His body, which had remained at the Mansa Civil Hospital mortuary for 24 days amid protests and a standoff with the state government, was sent to PGIMER for a post-mortem examination late Thursday night.

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The government has agreed to provide Rs 2 crore compensation to the family and a government job to Jhota's wife, besides accepting some other demands. The post-mortem issue was resolved following the meeting between the state government delegation, the family and members of the Action Committee.

Meanwhile, the protest, which entered its 25th day on Friday, continued despite the release of Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana, Mohanjit Singh Sheron and nine other protesters from different jails on Thursday evening.