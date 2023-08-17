Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The Northern Railways has refunded a city resident, Arvind Kumar Singh, for eight rail tickets after he and his seven companions could not board a train due to a ‘fault’ on part of the department.

According to the complainant, they had boarded the New Delhi-bound Purushottam Express train in Bhubaneswar on July 8. Once in the national capital, they were supposed to take the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi train on July 10. But since the Purushottam Express did not reach the destination on time, they failed to board the other train.

Kumar reached out to some railway officials in New Delhi to ask for a refund, but was told that there was no such provision.

That prompted Kumar to lodge a complaint in that regard with the Office of the President of India through a government portal, and he finally got a refund for the tickets.