Passport applicants hassled in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 14

A number of applicants were disappointed on visiting the Passport Seva Kendra here today after they discovered that their scheduled appointment was cancelled late on previous night and the office was shut on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Nitesh Kumar from Ambala said, “My appointment was scheduled for April 14, but I received a message a few days ago that my appointment has been suspended on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. Later on April 12, I got another message that it has been restored for April 14. However, around 11.45 pm on Thursday, I received another message that it has been suspended again and I have to get it rescheduled. I still came here as per the schedule to ensure that there I don’t miss it in case it happens.”

German Singh from Amritsar said, “I didn’t notice the message and reached here as per the scheduled appointment, but found the office shut. Now, I have to get my appointment rescheduled, and requesting a fresh appointment means waiting for another three months. The authorities concerned should provide another appointment date within two weeks.”

Another applicant said, “I didn’t see the message and came here with my husband. It was total chaos here and harassment for the applicants. There was nobody to answer our queries.”

As per the authorities, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, all passport seva kendras remained closed today and the applicants having a valid appointment for Friday were requested to reschedule their appointment as per their convenience or write to the Regional Passport Office concerned in case they had exhausted their permissible limits to reschedule the appointment.