Passport office in Chandigarh receives bomb threat, nothing suspicious found during search

Searches were conducted at a passport office in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase-2 following a bomb threat via email on Monday, officials said.

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“People were asked to come out for a while as due care was taken that no panic is caused in the passport office building complex,” Sector 31 SHO Hari Om Sharma said.

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A thorough search of the entire building was carried out, but nothing suspicious was found, he said, adding that further investigations are on.

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A week ago, a few schools in Chandigarh had received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to carry out a thorough check, but nothing suspicious was found.

The fresh incidents come close on the heels of similar incidents in the past few weeks at multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, where some schools and the High Court received threats that later turned out to be a hoax.