Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 10

Even as the residents of Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Kharar are braving an unprecedented downpour, damaged roads, waterlogging problems, and power outages, politicians are not refraining from trading charges and throwing barbs at each other.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa visited several waterlogged societies in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and villages along the Ghaggar and interacted with locals on Sunday. In Zirakpur, Randhawa visited Sukhna Choe in Baltana, Silver City, VIP Road, Nirmal Chhaya, Maya Garden and Rail Vihar.

Randhawa also made it a point to visit waterlogged Savitry Greens and Savitry Heights, the flagship projects of former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Blaming SAD and Congress leaders, he said, "Politicians who have ruled Zirakpur MC for the last 20 years have ruined this place, "Bhattha baitha kar rakh diya hai," he said. One is now sitting in his home in Sector 9, Chandigarh, while the other, a millionaire, is busy scoring political points over a grave situation."

"Due to their property business and selfish interests, the past Zirakpur councillors, MC presidents and former MLAs have ruined this town," he added.

