Past medical history can’t be treated as pre-existing disease without evidence: Chandigarh consumer commission

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, UT, Chandigarh, has dismissed an appeal filed by Aditya Birla Capital Health Insurance Company Limited, upholding an order directing the insurer to reimburse Rs 5.18 lakh to a complainant, along with interest, compensation and litigation costs.

The appeal was decided on October 27, 2026, by a Bench comprising Presiding Member Padma Pandey and Member Rajesh K Arya.

The complainant, Sourav Kapoor, a Chandigarh resident, had filed a complaint through advocate Dhruv Sharma, stating that the dispute arose after the insurance company repudiated his medical reimbursement claim on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of a medical history dating back to 2012.

Kapoor said he had undergone treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and subsequently at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, incurring substantial medical expenses. Despite submitting medical records and supporting documents, the insurance company rejected his claim and subsequently cancelled the policy.

Advertisement

The District Consumer Commission had earlier partly allowed the complaint and directed the insurer to pay Rs 5,18,589, along with annual interest of 9 per cent, Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. It had also directed restoration/renewal of the insurance policy on the same terms and conditions, subject to payment of the due premium.

Challenging the order, the insurance company approached the State Commission, contending that the complainant had suppressed information about his medical history from 2012.

However, while dismissing the appeal, the State Commission observed that the alleged medical history dated back more than eight years before the insurance policy commenced on April 1, 2021, and was beyond the contractual period of 48 months prescribed under the policy for defining a pre-existing disease.

Advertisement

The Commission further observed that the insurer had failed to produce cogent medical evidence establishing a definite link between the alleged seizure/right frontal lesion of 2012 and the disease diagnosed in 2023.

It also took note of the treating doctor's medical certificate, which did not establish that the earlier condition had continued or persisted.

The Commission held that merely relying on a remote medical episode, without establishing continuity of the disease through convincing medical evidence, could not justify the repudiation of a genuine insurance claim.

Advertisement

It further observed that the insurer, having continued and renewed the policy upon accepting premiums, could not subsequently rely on an unsubstantiated allegation of suppression to defeat the complainant's legitimate claim.

Counsel for the complainant submitted that insurance companies could not arbitrarily repudiate genuine claims by relying on remote medical history without establishing a legally and medically sustainable connection with the ailment for which treatment was undertaken.

The Commission also upheld the reimbursement of medical expenses incurred at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, and affirmed the direction for restoration/renewal of the insurance policy, observing that its cancellation was not justified under the contractual terms.

Holding that the appeal was devoid of merit, the State Commission dismissed it.