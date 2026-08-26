Patiala civic body projects see 25% cost escalation, raise questions over engineering estimates

The engineering branch of the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, is facing questions over its project-estimation exercise with regard to substantial increases in the cost of several already-sanctioned works.

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In some cases examined by The Tribune, the revised estimates have gone up by around 24 per cent, raising concerns over preparation and scrutiny of the original estimates.

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The documents pertaining to some works show that the cost of road restoration projects taken up after pipeline excavation by Larson & Tubro Company in different colonies, as well as renovation work in the municipal corporation office building, have been revised upward after the projects had already been approved by the civic body.

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One of the cases relates to the restoration of roads excavated by L&T for pipeline work in parts of Green Park Colony, Indra Puri Colony and New Mehar Singh Colony. The original estimated cost of the work was Rs 49.75 lakh. The revised proposal seeks a 24 per cent increase of Rs 11.94 lakh, taking the total estimated cost to Rs 61.69 lakh.

Interestingly, the proposal also records delays in execution, with the completion period being extended up to October 31, 2026. The corporation officials have attributed the need for additional time to site-related difficulties, including interruptions caused by prevailing conditions and the progress of the work.

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Another road-restoration project covers Ghuman Nagar-A and Azad Nagar, where roads had been excavated for pipeline work. The original estimated cost of this project was Rs 65.51 lakh. Here too, the corporation has proposed a 24 per cent increase, amounting to Rs 15.72 lakh, taking the revised cost to Rs 81.23 lakh.

The official record states that this work was allotted for a six-month period. Here also, the corporation has cited difficulties during execution and sought an extension of the completion period up to October 31, 2026.

More significantly, a similar pattern was visible in the proposed renovation of the engineering branch offices in MC building, where the engineering branch itself appears to have underestimated several components of the work at the initial stage. The overall cost of the renovation work has been increased by 24.99 per cent amounting to Rs 10.56 lakh, taking the revised cost to Rs 52.81 lakh.

This work was already under execution and involved electrical and civil improvements in the office building. It states that the original provision for certain items was substantially lower than what was subsequently found necessary. For instance, the provision for ceiling fans was initially 10, against 19 required, while 50 ceiling lights had initially been provided for, against 105 required. The work also included copper earthing and other electrical requirements.

The increase in quantities of basic items such as fans and lighting raises questions about how the original requirement was assessed before the work was approved by the civic body.

The repeated upward revision of estimates has also raised concerns over the functioning of the MC's engineering branch, particularly since these were not fresh projects for which costs have been determined for the first time. The estimates had already been prepared, vetted and approved before the corporation came forward with proposals for additional expenditure.

The pattern also raises the question of whether adequate site surveys, quantity assessments and technical scrutiny were undertaken before the original estimates were prepared. If requirements such as the number of ceiling fans and lights were substantially underestimated at the initial stage, questions arise over the accuracy of the detailed estimates prepared by the engineering branch.

It also points towards the need for greater scrutiny of project estimates prepared by the MC’s engineering branch

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli said civic body officials should prepare accurate estimates for development works, leaving no scope for unnecessary increase in actual project costs. He said inflated estimates not only put an avoidable financial burden on the civic body but also create loopholes that could encourage corruption.