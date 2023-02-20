Patiala Cricket Hub romp home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

Cricket Hub, Patiala, defeated Champion Cricket Academy by four wickets to win the 1st Dronacharya Desh Prem Azad Sports Invitational Trophy in Mohali today. Batting first, Champion Academy lads were bundled out for 162 runs in 38.3 overs. Jiwanjot (47) remained the main scorer for the side, while Aryan Verma (35) and Sahil (26) were other scorers in the total.

In reply, the Patiala team posted 167/6 in 34.4 overs with the help of Vihaan Malhotra (65) and Ganga Singh (39). Jiwanjot was adjudged the man of the series and best batsman of the tournament, while Arpan Walia was named the best bowler of the tournament.

#Cricket #Mohali