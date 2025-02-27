Patiala DFSC suspends supply of two ration depots

Acting swiftly on a complaint received regarding irregularities by ration depot holders in Mohindra Colony, Patiala District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Dr Rooppreet Kaur conducted a surprise inspection.

The DFSC raided the ration depots of Manu Sharma and Lallit Kumar. She found that both depot holders had issued prior slips to beneficiaries but had yet not distributed the wheat. Taking immediate action, supply of both depots was suspended. To ensure uninterrupted distribution, designated officials have been deployed to distribute wheat directly to the beneficiaries.

She said any form of misconduct in ration distribution would not be tolerated.