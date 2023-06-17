Patiala dist third in gatka c’ship

Mohali, June 16
The three-day 8th Punjab State Gatka Championship, organised by the Punjab Gatka Association under the aegis of the Gatka Federation of India at Ratwara Saheb near Chandigarh, concluded here today.
Ludhiana district stood first, Malerkotla second and Patiala third. Over 1,000 children from various districts in the age group of 14, 17, 19, 22, 25 and 28 years participated in the championship.
Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh distributed prizes among the winners.
Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh, Director Sports Harpreet Singh Sudan and president of the Gatka Federation of India Harcharan Singh Bhullar graced the concluding ceremony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...