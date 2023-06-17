Patiala dist third in gatka c’ship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

The three-day 8th Punjab State Gatka Championship, organised by the Punjab Gatka Association under the aegis of the Gatka Federation of India at Ratwara Saheb near Chandigarh, concluded here today.

Ludhiana district stood first, Malerkotla second and Patiala third. Over 1,000 children from various districts in the age group of 14, 17, 19, 22, 25 and 28 years participated in the championship.

Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh distributed prizes among the winners.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh, Director Sports Harpreet Singh Sudan and president of the Gatka Federation of India Harcharan Singh Bhullar graced the concluding ceremony.