Patiala eves log 5-wicket win, make it to semis

Chandigarh, April 30

Patiala eves registered a five-wicket win over Jalandhar to qualify for the semi-finals of the Punjab State Inter-District Women’s U-19 One-Day Limited Overs Tournament.

Batting first, Jalandhar scored 88 runs in 39.1 overs. Khushnawal Kaur (23) was the lone main scorer for the side. Disha Saini (3/2), Aastha Choudhary (2/6) and Shruti Yadav (2/9) shared wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Patiala achieved the target in 35 overs with the help of Jyoti (23). Mohini Rana (2/7) remained the main wicket taker for the bowling side.

Hoshiarpur eves also confirmed their berth in the final four as they defeated Bathinda by three wickets. Batting first, Bathinda scored 123/7 in 50 overs as Sakshi (25) scored an unbeaten contribution. Niranka and Anjali Sheemar claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, Hoshiarpur achieved the target in 35.5 overs with the help of Niranka (35) and Anjali (30). Mehak Sharma picked 3/21 to remain the most successful bowler for the side.

Hosts Amritsar went down by 87 runs against Ludhiana. The visitors posted 193/5 in 50 overs as Divya Rajput (53), Panmeet Kaur Bindra (35) and Seema Purohit (29) scoring the major share. Moni Choudhari claimed three wickets, while Gurnoor Kaur Dhillon took two for the bowling side.

In reply, Amritsar was bundled out for 106 in 35.1 overs. Inayat Behl (33) and Ridhi (24) were the main scorers for the side. Kohinoor Kaur, Seema Purohit and Moli Gosal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

Muktsar Sahib registered a 129-run win over Moga in the last quarterfinal of the day.