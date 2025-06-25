DT
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala eves to face Ldh in cricket final

Patiala eves to face Ldh in cricket final

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:29 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
Patiala eves will face Ludhiana in the final of Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Women’s One Day Limited Over Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra PCA International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on June 24.

In their respective semifinal encounters, Patiala defeated Amritsar by nine wickets and Ludhiana logged an eight-wicket victory over Jalandhar.

In the first semifinal, the Patiala bowlers came up with a stunning show as they restricted Amritsar to 49 runs. Sehajpreet Kaur Randhawa (10) was the only main scorer for the side, as Amritsar innings ended in 33 overs.

In reply, Harsimrat Kaur (27) and Jyoti (16) scored runs as the Patiala batters easily chased the target. Bhawna picked the only wicket for the bowling side.

