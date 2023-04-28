 Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib make it to semis : The Tribune India

Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib make it to semis

Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib make it to semis


Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

Patiala lads qualified for the semifinals of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-16 Cricket Tournament, on the basis of first innings lead against Gurdaspur.

Punjab State Inter-Dist Men’s U-16 Cricket Tournament

Patiala had won the toss and elected to bat first in the match, which was played at Dhruv Pandov Cricket Stadium, Patiala. Patiala scored 376 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ansh Garg slammed 119 runs off 157 balls with 18 boundaries.

In reply, Gurdaspur lads were bundled out at 162 runs in 55.2 overs. Bhawnoor Singh Bedi (51 off 117 balls, with eight boundaries) and Rudraksh Kachroo (49 off 78 balls with five boundaries) were the highest scorers for the side. Yuvraj Chalana (3/34) and Yuvraj Singh(3/24) remained the leading wicket takers for the bowling side, while Sagar Virk took two wickets while conceding 32 runs.

Patiala, in their second innings, scored 56 for no loss in 11 overs when the stumps were drawn. Noorveer Singh scored unbeaten 33 runs with six boundaries.

At Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Fatehgarh Sahib lads took a first innings lead over Sri Muktsar Sahib to qualify for the semis. Resuming from their overnight total of 91 runs, Fatehgarh Sahib lads went on to score 310/3 in 90 overs. Ishant Chawla hogged the limelight by scoring unbeaten 163 off 255 balls, studded with 22 boundaries. He was ably supported by Aryan Sharma (70 off 155 balls with eight boundaries) and Arman Preet Rai (69 off 104 balls with 11 boundaries). Saksheya Kubba claimed two wickets for 53 runs for the bowling side.

In reply, Sri Muktsar Sahib scored 9 runs for two wickets in 7 overs in their second innings before the end of the final day’s play. Prasannjit Singh Goraya and Samar Preet Singh took a wicket each. In their first innings, Sri Muktsar Sahib were bundled out for 164 runs in 72 overs.

Jalandhar also qualified for the semis in a similar manner. The side sailed further on the basis of the first innings lead over Barnala. Resuming from 73/1, Barnala lads managed to score 199 runs in 75.5 overs. Deepinder Singh scored an unbeaten 87 off 194 balls with 10 boundaries and one six to remain the highest run-getter for the side. Rabneet Singh returned with 4/62, while Arjun Rajput (3/48) and Rajvir Singh Jaiswal (2/39) were the other most successful bowlers for the side. Earlier, in their first innings, hosts Jalandhar had posted 380 for seven wickets.

Moga played a draw against Faridkot before sailing into the semis on the basis of the first innings lead. Chasing Faridkot’s total of 169 runs, Moga lads scored 363 for five wickets in 90 overs. Gurbal Jeet Singh emerged as the saviour for the side as he posted 116 off 175 balls with 15 boundaries. Rakshit Khosla (69 off 83 balls with seven boundaries), Sagareashver Khattri (66 off 133 balls with nine boundaries) and Robin Bawa (56 off 54 balls with nine boundaries) were the highest run-getters for Moga. Keshav Grover (2/66) was the most successful bowler for Faridkot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honours at ancestral village in Punjab

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

3
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

4
Sports

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

5
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

6
Himachal

Video: Massive fire at new OPD building at IGMC in Shimla

7
Punjab

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

8
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

10
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees

Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC

Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Man held with 350-gm heroin

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’