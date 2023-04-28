Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib make it to semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

Patiala lads qualified for the semifinals of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-16 Cricket Tournament, on the basis of first innings lead against Gurdaspur.

Patiala had won the toss and elected to bat first in the match, which was played at Dhruv Pandov Cricket Stadium, Patiala. Patiala scored 376 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ansh Garg slammed 119 runs off 157 balls with 18 boundaries.

In reply, Gurdaspur lads were bundled out at 162 runs in 55.2 overs. Bhawnoor Singh Bedi (51 off 117 balls, with eight boundaries) and Rudraksh Kachroo (49 off 78 balls with five boundaries) were the highest scorers for the side. Yuvraj Chalana (3/34) and Yuvraj Singh(3/24) remained the leading wicket takers for the bowling side, while Sagar Virk took two wickets while conceding 32 runs.

Patiala, in their second innings, scored 56 for no loss in 11 overs when the stumps were drawn. Noorveer Singh scored unbeaten 33 runs with six boundaries.

At Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Fatehgarh Sahib lads took a first innings lead over Sri Muktsar Sahib to qualify for the semis. Resuming from their overnight total of 91 runs, Fatehgarh Sahib lads went on to score 310/3 in 90 overs. Ishant Chawla hogged the limelight by scoring unbeaten 163 off 255 balls, studded with 22 boundaries. He was ably supported by Aryan Sharma (70 off 155 balls with eight boundaries) and Arman Preet Rai (69 off 104 balls with 11 boundaries). Saksheya Kubba claimed two wickets for 53 runs for the bowling side.

In reply, Sri Muktsar Sahib scored 9 runs for two wickets in 7 overs in their second innings before the end of the final day’s play. Prasannjit Singh Goraya and Samar Preet Singh took a wicket each. In their first innings, Sri Muktsar Sahib were bundled out for 164 runs in 72 overs.

Jalandhar also qualified for the semis in a similar manner. The side sailed further on the basis of the first innings lead over Barnala. Resuming from 73/1, Barnala lads managed to score 199 runs in 75.5 overs. Deepinder Singh scored an unbeaten 87 off 194 balls with 10 boundaries and one six to remain the highest run-getter for the side. Rabneet Singh returned with 4/62, while Arjun Rajput (3/48) and Rajvir Singh Jaiswal (2/39) were the other most successful bowlers for the side. Earlier, in their first innings, hosts Jalandhar had posted 380 for seven wickets.

Moga played a draw against Faridkot before sailing into the semis on the basis of the first innings lead. Chasing Faridkot’s total of 169 runs, Moga lads scored 363 for five wickets in 90 overs. Gurbal Jeet Singh emerged as the saviour for the side as he posted 116 off 175 balls with 15 boundaries. Rakshit Khosla (69 off 83 balls with seven boundaries), Sagareashver Khattri (66 off 133 balls with nine boundaries) and Robin Bawa (56 off 54 balls with nine boundaries) were the highest run-getters for Moga. Keshav Grover (2/66) was the most successful bowler for Faridkot.