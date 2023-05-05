Patiala lift inter-dist U-16 title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

Patiala lads have won the Punjab State Inter-District U-16 Tournament on the basis of their first innings lead over Jalandhar at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

After winning the toss, the Patiala skipper opted to bat and the side scored 399 runs in 164.1 overs.

Sagar Virk hogged the limelight by posting 157 off 366 balls, studded with 22 boundaries, while Ansh Garg came up with a timely 107 off 314 balls, with 16 boundaries, to give a great push to Patiala’s first innings.

Rajvir Singh Jaiswal remained the pick of the bowlers with 4/62 while Rabneet Singh (3/46) and Gurkaram Singh (2/91) were the other wicket takers for the bowling side.

On Day 2, the Jalandhar lads were bundled out for 256 runs in 103.2 overs in their first innings. Arjun Rajput scored 102 off 206 balls, with 12 boundaries and two sixes. He was ably supported by Pariman Singh (43 off 111 balls, with six boundaries) and Mannan Sehgal (42 off 94 balls, with four boundaries).

Bhagat Singh (3/58), Gunar Kohli (3/20) and Yuvraj Chalana 2/55 were top wicket-takers.

On Day 3, Patiala were again put in a commanding position by Garg as he scored an unbeaten 108 off 178 balls, with 16 boundaries. Manteg Singh also scored an unbeaten 54 off 82 balls, with nine boundaries, to help the side post 185/1 in 50 overs at the draw of the stumps.

Dev Sharma took one wicket for the bowling side.

The winning team got a prize of Rs 1,00,000 and Jalandhar Rs 50,000 along with trophies.