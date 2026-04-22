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Home / Chandigarh / Patiala lift U-23 cricket meet title

Patiala lift U-23 cricket meet title

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Patiala have defeated Moga by five wickets to win the Punjab State Inter-District U-23 (Multi-Day) Tournament.

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Batting first, Moga scored 360 in 113.3 overs with the help of Dushyant Gill (79), Harish Kumar (65), Vyom Chug (58), Gurbaljeet Singh (47) and Siddharth Raj Sharma (28). Aryan Yadav and Damanpreet Singh claimed three wickets each for the bowling side.

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In reply, Patiala were bowled out at 297 in 59.3 overs as Shubham Rana claimed a fifer. Patiala’s Gurnoor Singh remained the highest run scorer for the side with 106 runs.

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In their second innings, Moga batters once again excelled and posted 326 before declaring their innings. Harish Kumar (94) and Siddharth (76) remained the main contributors to the score. Damanpreet Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers claiming four wickets. Chasing 390 for an outright win, Patiala’s Sagar Virk contributed an unbeaten at 145 with the help of Aryan Yadav (92) and Tejpratap Boparai (52).

The Patiala team was awarded Rs 3 lakh along with the winner’s trophy, while Moga bagged Rs 1.5 lakh and the runners-up title.

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