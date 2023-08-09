Patiala pip Bathinda, lift U-19 cricket trophy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 8

Patiala defeated Bathinda by 10 runs to win the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 One Day Limited Overs Tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

The final match was reduced to 25 overs each. Putting to bat first, Patiala lads posted 201 runs at the loss of three wickets. Prabhjit Singh came up with a quick fire unbeaten 60 off 46 balls, studded with five boundaries and two sixes. His innings was ably supported by Vihan Malhotra, who also scored a quickie 53 off 34 balls, with seven boundaries and one six. Aryan Yadav (46 off 32 balls, with seven boundaries) and Anantbir Singh (23 off 30 balls, with one boundary and one six) were the other notable scorers for the side. Uday Pratap scalped 1/34 for the bowling side.

In reply, Bathinda scored 191/8 in 25 overs. Their innings was bolstered by Uday Prartap Saharan (47), Keshav Godara (46), Karanveer (31) and Kavya Singla (24). Damanpreet Singh (2/34) and Kunal Joshi (2/37) shared wickets for the bowling side.

Deepak Sharma, CEO, PCA, awarded the Patiala lads the winners’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the Bathinda team walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

#Cricket #Mohali