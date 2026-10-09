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Home / Chandigarh / Patiala student wins John Locke Institute history essay prize

Patiala student wins John Locke Institute history essay prize

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:42 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Kabir receives prize from Martin Cox, Director General of the John Locke Institute, in London.
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Kabir Singh Shergill of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, has become the first student from North India to win a prize in history in the junior category of the Oxford-based John Locke Institute’s Global Essay Prize.

He won third prize at the awards ceremony in London last week, receiving the award from Martin Cox, Director General of the John Locke Institute. He joins a select group of only four previous winners from India.

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This year’s competition attracted 1,00,227 candidates from 183 countries. As part of his award, Kabir also received a scholarship for a summer programme at Oxford.

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Kabir joined finalists from around the world at the Institute’s three-day, invitation-only Academic Conference and Awards Weekend in London.

Kabir’s winning essay addressed the question, “Does Che deserve his iconic T-shirt?” He argued that the familiar image does not represent Che Guevara but replaces the historical figure with a simplified cultural symbol.

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