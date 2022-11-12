Patient falls off hospital building at Ambala, dies

Ambala, November 11
A patient died after falling from the third floor at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment under mysterious circumstances today.
The deceased was identified as Ravinder (27) of Ambala.
As per information, Ravinder was admitted to the hospital in view of reduced platelets on November 8.
Naresh Kumar, in-charge, Regiment police post, said, “The patient’s family informed that he was admitted for dengue treatment but also suffered from fits. Around 12.10 am, he went towards a window for smoking. His brother claimed that Ravinder suffered a fit and fell from the third floor.”
On November 8, a patient had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City. The patient, Ramesh (39), who was addicted to liquor, was brought to the hospital he vomited blood.
Ambala Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh said, “Both the patients were mentally upset. Grills will be installed at high-risk locations to avoid such incidents. Besides, a psychiatrist will be appointed soon for patients. We will also start yoga and meditation classes so taht patients develop positive thinking.”
