Patient’s family accuses private hospital of negligence

Chandigarh, May 10

A resident of Mohali has alleged negligence on the part of a city-based private hospital.

In a complaint to the UT Health Secretary, the complainant said his mother suffered a fracture in her leg femur and was admitted to the hospital where she was operated upon and an implant was fixed in her leg. He had requested the doctors concerned to use the best and MRI compatible implant.

The complainant said on April 3, he took his mother to the hospital to get the stitches removed and discuss about the deterioration in her health. He showed the electrolyte report in which her sodium level was very low (120), but the doctors concerned did not admit her.

The next day, she suffered seizures and was admitted to ICU of GMCH where she was kept on ventilator and struggled for her life for 12 days.

The complainant alleged that he called the doctor concerned, who informed him that the implant was MRI compatible, but refused to give it in writing.

Due to the doctor’s negligence, he said, his mother lost her life. On the complaint, the GMCH formed a committee to look into the matter. Prof AK Atri, Principal of GMCH, said the matter was under investigation, and assured a fair probe.

