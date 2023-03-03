Patna golfer Aman takes lead on Day 2

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, March 2

Patna’s Aman Raj shot a solid 4-under 68 to race into a three-shot lead at a total of 10-under 134 after round two of the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship at Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel struck a 71 at his home course to be placed second at 7-under 137. Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma (69) was a further shot back in third place. Seven players were bunched in tied fourth at four-under 140 including rookies Aryan Roopa Anand (2023 PGTI Q School Winner) and Saptak Talwar. The cut was declared at 4-over 148 and 58 professionals and one amateur made the cut. Raj (66-68), the overnight joint leader, began with birdies on his first two holes including a tap-in on the 10th.

After a bogey on the 17th, he made further gains on the front-nine with three more birdies including a chip-in on the first hole. Patel (66-71), the overnight joint leader along with Aman, mixed four birdies with three bogeys to slip one spot on the leaderboard but still keep himself in the hunt. Joshi was tied 11th at two-under 142, Varun Parikh was the second local player to make the cut as he was placed tied 33rd at two-over 146 and Udayan Mane was tied 42nd at 3-over 147. Noida-based 15-year-old Aarav D Shah was the only amateur to make the cut.