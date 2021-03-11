Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

National flags dot markets, residential areas, roundabouts

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Children perform during a programme under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Urban Park, Sector 17, on Sunday. Ravi Kumar/Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 14

Independence Day fever has gripped the city like never before. As Indian will complete 75 years of its Independence tomorrow, prominent buildings, houses and commercial spaces have been either decorated with national flags or illuminated with Tricolour lights.

Celebrations in full swing

  • UT Secretariat, Police Headquarters, Capitol Complex illuminated with Tricolour lights
  • Residents paint gates in Tricolour
  • Roundabouts decked up with national flags and Tricolour lights
  • Stalls selling “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” T-shirts, flags
  • UT receives 2.5 lakh national flags from Centre
A huge Tricolour umbrella installed in Sector 22. Ravi Kumar/Pradeep Tewari

Government buildings, including the UT Secretariat, Police Headquarters and the Capitol Complex, which have been illuminated with the Tricolour lights, are catching everyone’s attention. Many residents have painted their gates in Tricolour.

“It is a different feeling to be able to possess the national flag and hoist it atop our house. I will respectfully preserve it and will again hoist it on Republic Day. I like the ‘azadi’ fervour this time around,” said Manpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 22.

Many roundabouts have been decked up with national flags and the Tricolour lights. Tricolours fluttering atop two-wheelers, four-wheelers and even auto-rickshaw can be seen across the city.

The Sector 22-C Market Welfare Association is celebrating this Independence Day in a unique way. They have put up a large tricolour platform where patriotic songs such as “Mera rang de basanti chola” and “Maa tujhe salam” are being played. The pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev have also been displayed on the platform.

Visitors to the market enjoy swings, which have been decorated with Tricolour flowers. The market association has also set up a stall where “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” T-shirts, flags, India’s map and other Independence Day-related items are being sold. “The money earned from this stall will be used in distributing ‘laddoos’ to people on Independence Day. This I-Day is more special as India will complete 75 years of Independence. On a call of the Prime Minister, we are our doing out bit in the celebrations. We have run short of national flags due to the high demand from the public. People are enjoying the environment and the city is in the patriotic mood,” said Praveen Duggal, president of the association.

At the Nexus Elante mall, flags were distributed among people. Under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the Centre sent around 2.5 lakh national flags to the UT. They were distributed among the staff of various departments to be hoisted at their homes between August 13 and 15.

The Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag” was created by 5,885 people at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, yesterday. The event was organised by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University.

On Thursday, activists put up the Tricolour at the main gate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s house in Sector 15. Pannu, founder of the banned organisation, Sikhs For Justice, has asked people to hoist the Khalistani flag at key places on Independence Day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 11 judges

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

Open House: What more needs to be done to make online dept services efficient in Chandigarh?

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts