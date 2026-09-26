Patwari found dead in Dera Bassi hotel

A Patwari of the Haryana’s Revenue Department died under suspicious circumstances in a hotel on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway. His body was found hanging in his room. The deceased was identified as 57-year-old Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sector 10, Ambala City. He was posted as a Patwari in the Barada constituency of Ambala district.

ASI Gulab Singh said the victim had rented a room in a hotel, where staff on noticing no activity, checked the room and found him dead. Police took possession of the body which was sent for post-mortem.

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ASI Singh stated preliminary probe revealed victim was suffering from mental distress but the actual cause will be clear after the investigation is complete.