DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Patwari found dead in Dera Bassi hotel

Patwari found dead in Dera Bassi hotel

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ASI stated preliminary probe revealed victim was suffering from mental distress.
Advertisement

A Patwari of the Haryana’s Revenue Department died under suspicious circumstances in a hotel on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway. His body was found hanging in his room. The deceased was identified as 57-year-old Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sector 10, Ambala City. He was posted as a Patwari in the Barada constituency of Ambala district.

ASI Gulab Singh said the victim had rented a room in a hotel, where staff on noticing no activity, checked the room and found him dead. Police took possession of the body which was sent for post-mortem.

Advertisement

ASI Singh stated preliminary probe revealed victim was suffering from mental distress but the actual cause will be clear after the investigation is complete.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts