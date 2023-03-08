Patwari held on bribery charge

Mohali, March 7
A patwari posted at Majri tehsil was reportedly caught ‘red-handed’ taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a resident of Kubaheri, at his office today.
The complainant had approached the patwari, Rahul, for ‘intekaal’ of his property, but he allegedly demanded Rs 2,500 for the work even as the official charges were Rs 600.
The applicant informed the representatives of the local MLA and the police after which a trap was laid. The Majri police recovered ‘numbered’ notes of Rs 500 denomination from a pocket of the official and matched it with a photocopy of the marked notes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...