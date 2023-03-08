Patwari held on bribery charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 7

A patwari posted at Majri tehsil was reportedly caught ‘red-handed’ taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a resident of Kubaheri, at his office today.

The complainant had approached the patwari, Rahul, for ‘intekaal’ of his property, but he allegedly demanded Rs 2,500 for the work even as the official charges were Rs 600.

The applicant informed the representatives of the local MLA and the police after which a trap was laid. The Majri police recovered ‘numbered’ notes of Rs 500 denomination from a pocket of the official and matched it with a photocopy of the marked notes.