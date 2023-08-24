Pay Rs 15L to mishap victim's kin, car owner, insurance firm told

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 23

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed the insurance company and owner of the car to pay Rs 15.65 lakh to the widow of a 43-year-old Himachal man who died in an accident last year.

Claimants included widow, minor son and mother of the victim, Kuldeep Chauhan. They had filed a claim under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, through advocate Navdeep Arora.

All residents of a village in Shimla district, the claimants said Kuldeep along with two other persons was travelling in a car being driven by one Devinder. They were going from Samoli village to Bholar village. Around 11 pm, Devinder failed to control the vehicle, which fell 100 m down the hill near a school at Chhupari. All car occupants died.

An FIR under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at Rohru police station. The claimants said Chauhan was a labourer and was earning Rs 20,000 per month. The widow of the car owner denied the charge of negligent driving. The insurance company said the driver did not have a valid licence.

The Tribunal said it had been proved that the car was being driven negligently. It said of the award, minor son would receive Rs 2 lakh and mother Rs 3 lakh and the widow Rs 10.65 lakh.