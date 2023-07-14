Pay Rs 30K per acre to flood-hit farmers, demands Patiala MP

Mohali, July 13

Patiala MP Preenet Kaur today sought a monetary compensation of at least Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains. She visited flood-affected areas in Lalru, Dera Bassi and Dhakoli and interacted with locals.

She said, “The fields have been ravaged. It will take around four years to make the land cultivable again. I have talked to the Chief Secretary. They have assured help. The farmers have also demanded a check on the prices of seed and saplings.” She said she would raise the issue with the state government and in Parliament too.

In Dhakoli, she interacted with residents of waterlogged housing societies and accepted that successive governments over the years neglected the issue. She appreciated the efforts of the administration and the Army.

Meanwhile, efforts were on to plug breach in the Ghaggar banks that has affected Alamgir, Sadhawala, Dandehra, Khajur Mandi, Tiwana, Bahora and Bahori villages. — TNS

Fields ravaged The fields have been totally ravaged. It will take around four years to make the land cultivable again. Farmers must be compensated. — Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP

#Dera Bassi #Mohali