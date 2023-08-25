Pay Rs 34 lakh to mishap victim, insurance firm, car driver told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company and the driver of a car to pay Rs 34.57 lakh compensation to Maman Chand Sharma (56) of Dera Bassi who was injured in a road accident .

Sharma, in his petition, said on December 23, 2017, he was coming from Zirakpur on his Activa when a car driven on the wrong side hit him in front of an eatery in Zirakpur. The car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, he alleged.

The car ran over his leg and he suffered multiple injuries. His scooter was damaged. He was operated upon twice at a private hospital where he had to shell out Rs 5.47 lakh.

Sharma maintained that he was still under treatment and was on leave without pay since 2017. He was working as a manager with a contractor and was earning Rs 20,000 per month. But he was permanently disabled and unable to earn. He demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh with interest.

The driver denied the charge and the insurance company claimed the car was driven by the driver without a valid licence.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal said the claimant suffered permanent disability and directed the respondents to pay Rs 34.57 lakh to the claimant.

Negligent driving

