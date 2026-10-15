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Home / Chandigarh / Pay Rs 55 for single, Rs 80 for return journey on Machlli Kalan-Bhattmajra NHAI stretch

Pay Rs 55 for single, Rs 80 for return journey on Machlli Kalan-Bhattmajra NHAI stretch

Strap: User fee starts on four toll plaza on Machlli Kalan-Sehna stretch from October 14

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Commuters using the Mohali-Sirhind section of the new NH-205AG/NH-205A will have to pay toll from October 14, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introducing user fee at the Machlli Kalan, Bhagatpura, Daulatpura, Dangherian and Bhattmajra toll plazas.

For travel from Machlli Kalan to the Bhattmajra toll plaza, cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be charged Rs 55 for a single journey, Rs 80 for a return trip and Rs 1,775 for a monthly pass. Buses and trucks will have to pay Rs 180 for a single journey, Rs 270 for a return trip and Rs 6,010 for a monthly pass.

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The toll applies to road users travelling on the Mohali-Sirhind stretch of NH-205AG/NH-205A, which connects Mohali, Saidpura (Sirhind), Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla, before terminating at its junction with NH-754AD near Sehna in Barnala district.

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For travel from Machlli Kalan to the Bhagatpura or Daulatpura toll plazas, cars, jeeps, vans and LMVs will be charged Rs 20 for a single journey, Rs 35 for a return trip and Rs 735 for a monthly pass. Buses and trucks will pay Rs 75 for a single journey, Rs 110 for a return trip and Rs 2,495 for a monthly pass.

For travel from Machlli Kalan to the Dangherian toll plaza, cars, jeeps, vans and LMVs will have to pay Rs 35 for a single journey, Rs 55 for a return trip and Rs 1,220 for a monthly pass. The corresponding charges for buses and trucks are Rs 125 for a single journey, Rs 185 for a return trip and Rs 4,120 for a monthly pass.

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Officials said the project was developed on the EPC mode at a cost of approximately Rs 2,073.31 crore under a contract agreement dated February 9, 2023. They added that the annual pass for non-commercial vehicles, including cars, jeeps, vans and LMVs, will continue to be available at Rs 375 and will be valid at the toll plazas.

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