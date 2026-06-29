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Home / Chandigarh / Pay dues before July 15 or face recovery notices, Chandigarh Housing Board tells allottees

Pay dues before July 15 or face recovery notices, Chandigarh Housing Board tells allottees

The board to hold dues reconciliation camp from July 1

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has warned allottees that failure to resolve discrepancies before the July 15 deadline will trigger recovery proceedings.

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CHB on Monday announced launching a public camp for verification and reconciliation of outstanding dues on properties held under leasehold, license, hire purchase, rental and tenancy schemes.

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The camp, running from July 1 to July 15 on all working days between 11 am and 4 pm, will be held at the multipurpose hall on the sixth floor of the CHB office. Freehold properties are excluded from the exercise.

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CHB has asked all allottees and transferees of residential dwelling units and commercial properties under its jurisdiction to first verify their outstanding dues online at https://payonline.chb.gov.in/AccountStatement/Show before approaching the office. Those who find discrepancies in the portal-displayed figures must visit the CHB office with original payment receipts and supporting documents for account reconciliation.

The board has made clear that it will treat the exercise as final. Once the July 15 deadline lapses, CHB will freeze outstanding dues as per its own records and issue demand notices for recovery, leaving no further room for allottees to contest figures.

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The move is significant given the large volume of CHB properties across Chandigarh held under non-freehold tenures, where long payment histories, partial settlements and disputed ledger entries have historically created reconciliation backlogs.

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