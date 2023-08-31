Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Defaulting allottees of taxi stands in the city have been asked to clear their dues or else they will lose the allotment.

In a public notice, the Municipal Corporation has stated that it is the final opportunity for the defaulters. “It is hereby notified for the information of the general public and all concerned that allottees/occupiers of taxi stands in different sectors of Chandigarh allotted by the MC are not paying their dues. The allottees, who have not paid the dues to the corporation, have violated the terms and conditions. Further, the allotment period of all taxi stand stands has expired,” read the notice.

“This public notice is hereby given, granting a final opportunity to such allottees/occupiers who have not deposited the dues and/or whose allotment has expired, to deposit their outstanding amount within a period of 20 days from the issuance of this public notice. In case of non-deposition of the outstanding amount, the physical possession of the taxi stands will be taken over by the corporation and legal action initiated against them in accordance with provisions of law,” it added.

Earlier, there were attempts by the civic body to float fresh tenders for all taxi operators, but following pressure, the move was rolled back. It is expected the move may soon be revived on account of various reasons, including default on payment.