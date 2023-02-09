Pay interest on delayed retiral benefits: CAT to UT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The Chandigarh Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the UT administration to pay interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum on the delayed payments of pension and pensionary benefits to Ram Gopal Dogra, who had retired as Deputy Director (Administration), Office of Director General of Police, UT, Chandigarh.

Dogra, in an application filed before the tribunal through advocate Saurabh Arora, had challenged two orders of the respondents, issued on January 14, 2020, and November 20, 2020, whereby his representations for grant of interest on delayed payment of pensionary benefits were rejected. He had prayed for issuance of a direction to the respondents to pay interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum on the delayed payments of retiral benefits, including gratuity, GPF savings, leave encashment and pension/provisional pension.

Dogra said he retired on September 30, 2017, and submitted required documents, but was informed that his pension case could not be processed due to non-receipt of vigilance clearance from the office of the CVO, UT.

He made representations, requesting the respondents to release the pension and pensionary benefits. On November 16, 2018, the GPF savings to the tune of Rs 15,26,587 were credited to his account after a considerable delay of 411 days.

He again submitted a representation on November 19, 2018, for the release of his pension and pensionary benefits. He received a letter from the respondent department that the pension papers were not traceable.

Finally, the respondents released an amount of Rs 7,18,568 towards arrears of provisional pension for the period from October 2017 to December 2018, after a delay of 465 days. Thereafter, he received monthly provisional pension for three months only, (January 2019 to March 2019). Ultimately, on August 1, 2019, the department released the gratuity amount of Rs 10 lakh.

The applicant said he had submitted representations to the DGP, UT, Chandigarh, for payment of interest on delayed payments of pension and pensionary benefits, which was rejected by the office, stating that the benefits had been delayed due to non-receipt of clearance from the CVO, Chandigarh. He said as per the Punjab Civil Services Rules, the pensionary benefits could be withheld only if as on the date of retirement, a retiree employee has been chargesheeted in disciplinary matter or facing a trial in court.

However, the pension and pensionary benefits of the applicant were withheld and released after a considerable delay without there being any chargesheet, disciplinary proceedings or FIR against him.

After hearing of the arguments, the Bench ordered that no justifiable reason had been put forth by the respondents to explain the inordinate delay. In view of the settled law on the issue, the applicant was held entitled to interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum on the delayed payments of pension and pensionary benefits from the date of his retirement till the actual payment was made. The impugned orders dated January 14, 2020, and November 20, 2020, were set aside, the court ordered.

The respondents were directed to pay interest within two months from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.