Pay pending traffic fine at Lok Adalat on May 13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

All those who have been issued e-challans and other traffic challans can pay the fine at a special National Lok Adalat scheduled for May 13 at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43.

The traffic police have issued around 3.12 lakh e-traffic challans for various violations this year.

The police said during the lockdown period (2020-21), around 2,000 vehicles were impounded and the process to auction these had been started. Meanwhile, notices have been also been issued to their registered owners.

“All owners, whose vehicles were impounded during the lockdown period (2020-21) are requested to avail themselves of this opportunity and compound their challans to get their vehicles released, otherwise these will be auctioned in the due process of time,” the police stated.

The challans will have to be deposited in the court between 10 am and 12 noon on May 13.