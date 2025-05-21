DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Pay property tax before May 31 or face fine: MC

Pay property tax before May 31 or face fine: MC

Residents demand date be extended till June 30
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:15 PM May 21, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation building at Sector 17, Chandigarh. File photo
The Municipal Corporation has asked the residents to pay property tax before May 31 by cash or online to avoid extra charges and penalty. The due date for paying the tax by cheque is May 27.

In a public notice released today, the MC said the residents would be given 20 per cent rebate on residential buildings and 10 per cent on commercial, industrial and institutional government lands as well as buildings if the payment is made before May 31 by cash or online.

After the last dates, residents will be liable to pay 25 per cent extra over and above the prescribed rates plus interest at the rate of 12 per cent from April 1, 2025, till the end of the month in which the payment is made.

Meanwhile, the Second Innings Association, (SIA) here has demanded the date for paying the property tax with rebate be extended from May 31 to June 30. In a letter to the MC Commission, RK Garg, president of SIA, said the MC revised the property tax rates on April 23, but residents and owners of commercial properties have not received the bills to date.

As payment by cheque is to be made by May 27 and cash payments at Sampark centres are limited to Rs 2,000 only, many owners will end up losing the rebate benefit. He said the association appealed in the larger public interest that the last date for payment with rebate be extended to June 30.

Meanwhile, many residents say that despite the reduction in the tax hike from threefold to twofold, they have received notices for depositing property tax calculated on the basis of the old rates.

