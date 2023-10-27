Pay scales: DAV staffers refuse to relent

Chandigarh, October 26
Teachers of DAV College and MCMDAV College for Women continued their protest against the alleged discrimination against unaided teaching staff.
Their representatives said they had not received any positive response or written assurance from the management regarding approval of the 7th Pay Commission scales for teachers working on self-financed posts (unaided posts).
Principals of both colleges asked teachers to end the protest as the governing body meeting had been fixed for November 16, but the latter refused to relent and said it was a failed attempt to scuttle the protest as the authorities had been giving diverging statements for the last few months.
The teachers appealed to the UT Administration and Panjab University officials to intervene and direct the management to implement revised pay scales. Dr Minakshi Rathore, president, MCM DAV College Teachers’ Union, said, “If our demand is not met, we will observe “black Diwali” this year.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...