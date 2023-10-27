Pay scales: DAV staffers refuse to relent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Teachers of DAV College and MCMDAV College for Women continued their protest against the alleged discrimination against unaided teaching staff.

Their representatives said they had not received any positive response or written assurance from the management regarding approval of the 7th Pay Commission scales for teachers working on self-financed posts (unaided posts).

Principals of both colleges asked teachers to end the protest as the governing body meeting had been fixed for November 16, but the latter refused to relent and said it was a failed attempt to scuttle the protest as the authorities had been giving diverging statements for the last few months.

The teachers appealed to the UT Administration and Panjab University officials to intervene and direct the management to implement revised pay scales. Dr Minakshi Rathore, president, MCM DAV College Teachers’ Union, said, “If our demand is not met, we will observe “black Diwali” this year.”