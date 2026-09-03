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Home / Chandigarh / Payas felicitated for winning national gold medal in TT

Payas felicitated for winning national gold medal in TT

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:57 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Payas Jain plays a shot during the tournament. file photo
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Payas Jain, a student of Chitkara University, has been honoured by the university for winning the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at Sportz Hub in Kanpur on Sunday after an absorbing final. Jain won the men’s single’s gold medal against PSPB’s Manav Thakkar 4-1.

The single’s final ended up being the championship’s best match, with third-seeded Jain and second-seeded Thakkar, both international players, trading momentum. Jain took the opening game 11-3, but Thakkar responded to level the match with a 9-11 return. Jain then edged ahead after winning a tense third game 11-5. He raised his level in the fourth to take control 12-10, and held his nerve to close out the fifth 11-8 to win the title.

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Earlier, he had defeated RSPB’s Jeet Chandra 4-1 in the semifinals 11-8, 11-5, 11-8, 1-11, 11-7. Thakkar had defeated Ankur Bhattacharjee 12-10, 13-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8.

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Earlier, this month, Jain won the gold medal in the men’s team event at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships-2026 in New Delhi. India defeated England 3-0 in the semifinal before overcoming Malaysia 3-2 in the final.

In the men’s singles, top-seeded Manush Shah was pushed to six games by Australia’s Aditya Sareen. Manush regained control in the closing stages to seal an 11-6, 11-8, 2-11, 13-15, 11-8, 11-5 victory. In an all-Indian clash, Jain defeated Harmeet Desai 8-11, 12-10, 12-14, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9.

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In the pre-quarterfinals, Jain ousted Josh Shao Han Chua of Singapore 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-9. “The second gold medal within a month by Payas showcase the talent he possesses. It is a proud moment for Chitkara University,” said Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

In January, Jain had won the mixed doubles and men’s doubles titles at the WTT Feeder Vadodara-2026 Table Tennis Tournament.

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