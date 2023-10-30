Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 29

The price of keeping air pollution in check: Rs 10,000 per acre. The onus of stubble management is on farmers, small or big. It goes without saying that the job is labour intensive.

With harvest season nearing end and sowing season in the top gear, time is at a premium here for the farmers. The machines for stubble management are in short supply, while the government says there are plenty. The farmers ask why they would burn stubble instead of earning money from it.

Dusarna Sarpanch Ranjit Singh has appealed to the government to provide paddy straw management machines to the farmers of his area as small farmers are forced to pay from their own pocket to dispose of straw. “There is not a single machine with any society in our area. A handful of rich farmers have bought their own super seeders. On an average, Rs 10,000 per acre is spent by small farmers if they choose not to burn stubble. Administrative officials impose a fine if small farmers are found burning stubble.

“Rich farmers may bear the cost of curbing air pollution, but small ones are paying a heavy price,” he added.

Niholka farmer Ishwardeep Singh said there were two ways to dispose of stubble — using super seeder to embed stubble in the field itself and sow the new crop simultaneously, and cut the straw and transport it to the nearby dumps. “The super seeder, on an average, costs Rs 2.5 lakh, works for 10 hours in a day, ploughs 1 acre per hour and consumes 120 litres of diesel a day,” said Sarpanch Ranjit Singh who has his own super seeder.

As time is at a premium during the harvest season followed by sowing, the owner first gets the job done in his own field and then provides services to other for a price.

Farmer Gurpreet Singh appealed to the government to provide, at least, two machines to one society, which is relatively smaller in size. Generally, seven-eight nearby villages come together to form a society which gets machines from the government. Gaganpreet Singh, from Dusarna village in Majri block, who runs the business of making bales, said, “We charge Rs 1,300 per acre to cut straw and make bales. We further sell a truck (big vehicles) load of bales for Rs 14,000 to storehouses. This straw is used to feed cattle and generate electricity. It is also used by some factories.”

“We have finished work in eight villages,” he added.

Small farmers said they were paying the price of keeping air pollution in check in their busiest time of the year.

Incidents of stubble burning were reported in Naggal, Dusarna, Majri and Niholka villages. Last week, Sector 82 and 84 in Mohali, too, witnessed a few incidents.

