Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 14

City residents may have to shell out Rs 25 extra for paying water or electricity bills at the Sampark Centre from New Year. Free so far, the UT Administration is planning to levy charges for 18 services offered through Sampark Centres from January 1.

The Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), set up under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology, has proposed levy of facilitation charge for 18 services, which were earlier being provided free of cost to residents.

UT bearing cost of 12 services Of 18 services, IT Dept is not paying any fee to SPIC, the society running Sampark Centres in the city, for five services of Social Welfare Dept and one of Treasury Dept

The 12 other services of MC, police, Estate Office, power and excise depts are being supported in form of grant and IT Dept pays Rs 25/transaction to SPIC

Dept is offering 49 services at 39 Sampark Centres spread across the city

A senior official said the proposal was approved at a meeting of the society but a final nod from the competent authority was awaited. The rates would be finalised only after getting the final approval, he said, adding it was likely to be finalised in the next few days.

He said of the total 18 services, the IT Department was not paying any fee to SPIC for five services of the Social Welfare Department and one service of the Treasury Department.

“Twelve other services are being supported by the Department of Information Technology in the form of grant,” he added. The department was paying Rs 25 per service transaction to SPIC for four services offered by the Municipal Corporation, two offered by the police, one offered by the Estate Office, three services offered by the Electricity Department and two services of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The official said it was proposed to levy a facilitation charge of Rs 20 for a Schedule Caste certificate on a bona fide or migration basis, an Other Backward Caste certificate on a bona fide or migration basis and a Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card, and Rs 2 for an application form for the sale of e-stamp paper.

He said Rs 25 was proposed to be charged for a birth or death certificate, payment of water and sewerage bills, and water and other services offered by the MC, tenant and domestic servant verification forms by the Police Department, deposit of rent by the Estate Office, deposit of electricity bill, tubewell booking and other services of the Electricity Department, and payment of tax, and deposit of monthly or quarterly VAT/CST Returns of the Excise and Taxation Department. Residents can also clear their water and electricity bills online by registering on the department portal.