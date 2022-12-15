 Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more : The Tribune India

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

IT Dept plans facilitation charges for 18 services from Jan 1

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 14

City residents may have to shell out Rs 25 extra for paying water or electricity bills at the Sampark Centre from New Year. Free so far, the UT Administration is planning to levy charges for 18 services offered through Sampark Centres from January 1.

The Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), set up under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology, has proposed levy of facilitation charge for 18 services, which were earlier being provided free of cost to residents.

UT bearing cost of 12 services

  • Of 18 services, IT Dept is not paying any fee to SPIC, the society running Sampark Centres in the city, for five services of Social Welfare Dept and one of Treasury Dept
  • The 12 other services of MC, police, Estate Office, power and excise depts are being supported in form of grant and IT Dept pays Rs 25/transaction to SPIC
  • Dept is offering 49 services at 39 Sampark Centres spread across the city

A senior official said the proposal was approved at a meeting of the society but a final nod from the competent authority was awaited. The rates would be finalised only after getting the final approval, he said, adding it was likely to be finalised in the next few days.

He said of the total 18 services, the IT Department was not paying any fee to SPIC for five services of the Social Welfare Department and one service of the Treasury Department.

“Twelve other services are being supported by the Department of Information Technology in the form of grant,” he added. The department was paying Rs 25 per service transaction to SPIC for four services offered by the Municipal Corporation, two offered by the police, one offered by the Estate Office, three services offered by the Electricity Department and two services of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The official said it was proposed to levy a facilitation charge of Rs 20 for a Schedule Caste certificate on a bona fide or migration basis, an Other Backward Caste certificate on a bona fide or migration basis and a Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card, and Rs 2 for an application form for the sale of e-stamp paper.

He said Rs 25 was proposed to be charged for a birth or death certificate, payment of water and sewerage bills, and water and other services offered by the MC, tenant and domestic servant verification forms by the Police Department, deposit of rent by the Estate Office, deposit of electricity bill, tubewell booking and other services of the Electricity Department, and payment of tax, and deposit of monthly or quarterly VAT/CST Returns of the Excise and Taxation Department. Residents can also clear their water and electricity bills online by registering on the department portal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

6
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

7
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

10
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s costume in ‘Pathaan’ song sparks row; MP home minister says some scenes need to be ‘corrected’

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

CM was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

24x7 water supply: Chandigarh MC, French agency to ink final pact tomorrow

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

Teenage girl attacked with acid, three held

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test