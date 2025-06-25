Punjab govt plans statewide rollout of mechanical street sweepers

The government is considering implementing mechanical sweeping across all Municipal Councils (MCs) in the state. Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh said this during a trial run of mechanical sweeping machines in Kharar and Mohali today.

Advertisement

The initiative will involve two types of machines — smaller ones for narrower streets and larger units for main roads. The adoption of mechanical sweeping will not negatively affect the employment of existing sanitary workers. Additionally, the government does not plan to purchase these expensive machines outright. Instead, operations will be carried out on an Operating and Maintenance (O&M) basis, ensuring cost efficiency.

He said the mechanical sweeping is intended to ensure efficient and effective cleaning of major city roads where such machines can be deployed.

Advertisement

Mechanical sweeping is already in operation in some municipal corporations of the state and will soon be extended to other urban local bodies as part of a larger beautification effort.