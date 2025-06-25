DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt plans statewide rollout of mechanical street sweepers

Punjab govt plans statewide rollout of mechanical street sweepers

Trial run of machines held in Kharar, Mohali
article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The government is considering implementing mechanical sweeping across all Municipal Councils (MCs) in the state. Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh said this during a trial run of mechanical sweeping machines in Kharar and Mohali today.

Advertisement

The initiative will involve two types of machines — smaller ones for narrower streets and larger units for main roads. The adoption of mechanical sweeping will not negatively affect the employment of existing sanitary workers. Additionally, the government does not plan to purchase these expensive machines outright. Instead, operations will be carried out on an Operating and Maintenance (O&M) basis, ensuring cost efficiency.

He said the mechanical sweeping is intended to ensure efficient and effective cleaning of major city roads where such machines can be deployed.

Advertisement

Mechanical sweeping is already in operation in some municipal corporations of the state and will soon be extended to other urban local bodies as part of a larger beautification effort.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts