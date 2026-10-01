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Home / Chandigarh / PCA signs pacer Umesh Yadav as guest player for Ranji Trophy

PCA signs pacer Umesh Yadav as guest player for Ranji Trophy

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:15 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Umesh Yadav was earlier playing for Vidarbha. file photo
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Going against the precedent of promoting home-grown talent and to end the three-decade long drought of basking in the Ranji Trophy glory, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has signed former Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who was playing for Vidarbha, as the guest player for the upcoming BCCI domestic season.

It will be perhaps for the first time that the PCA has signed a former Indian pacer as a guest player. The last time the PCA won the Ranji Trophy was in 1992-93, and the best finish after that arrived in 2004-05 season, when the team finished second. The association which has produced the modern day cricketing icons likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and many more, is believed to have received a mix response from the fraternity after signing the 38-year-old former Indian pacer.

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The 38-year-old pacer, turning 39 next month, had already secured an NOC from the Vidarbha Cricket Association, and is likely to open Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on October 11.

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Yadav has played for India in all three formats— pocketing 170 wickets in 57 Tests, 106 in 75 ODIs and 12 in 9 T 20 Internationals, besides playing for four different franchisees in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The decision was taken considering the need of having a lead bowler in absence of Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar (who could be on national duty during Indian team ODI or T20 international touring). This is a huge moment for the state team, and the decision has been taken keeping our red-ball cricket firmly in focus. He has won trophies with Vidarbha, Indian team and IPL, so it’s great to have him,” confirmed PCA president Amarjeet Mehta.

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“It’s not a last minute thing, but in absence of our lead bowlers, he will be pushing his limits to the best,” said Amit Uniyal, head coach of Punjab senior men’s team.

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