PCA to honour Punjab U-16 men's team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Each member of the Punjab U-16 men’s team will be awarded with cash prize for winning the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

The team members will be awarded with Rs 1 lakh each. Punjab lads defeated Madhya Pradesh by 10 wickets in the final of the Vijay Merchant Trophy at SRN College Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Punjab was crowned the champions of the tournament after a gap of five years.

Punjab played its league matches against Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Pondicherry. In the semi-finals, Punjab defeated Mumbai.

Dilsher Khanna, honorary secretary, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), announced an award of Rs 1 lakh for each player, who played five or more matches during the championship. The remaining players, who played less than five matches, will be awarded Rs 50,000 each.

Ravneet Singh Ricky will be awarded with a performance bonus of Rs 5 lakh, while support staff bowling coach RP Singh will get Rs 2 lakh, Ram Babu Shaw Rs Rs 1 lakh and trainer Lavish Chaudhary (S&C) will get Rs 1.50 lakh.