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Home / Chandigarh / PCA women’s team wins Rama Atray tourney

PCA women’s team wins Rama Atray tourney

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Winners of the 7th Rama Atray Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament pose with the trophy.
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The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) defeated the UT Cricket Association, Chandigarh, by 36 runs to win the 7th Rama Atray Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament, which concluded at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, Chandigarh.

Batting first, the PCA side scored 131 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Pragati Singh was the top scorer with a brilliant 55, while Ridhima Aggarwal (29) and Priyanka Muteja (19) made valuable contributions. For Chandigarh, Kumari Sibbi claimed three wickets, Aaradhana Bisht took two, and Jyoti Kumari, Poorvi Singh and Rajni Devi chipped in with one wicket each.

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In reply, Chandigarh were bundled out for 96 in 16 overs. Sarah Mahajan was the top scorer with 21 runs, followed by Palak Rana (19), Monika Pandey (17) and captain Taniya Bhatia (14). Mannat Kashyap led the bowling attack for PCA with three wickets, while Neetu Singh, Priya Kumari, Annu Malhan, Mamta Rani and Priyanka Mutreja picked up one wicket each.

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In the individual awards, Harsimranjit Kaur of PCA was named the Best Batter for amassing 177 runs and teammate Mannat Kashyap was chosen as the Best Bowler of the tournament for taking 10 wickets. Former India player Shikha Pandey, representing the Goa Cricket Association, was named the Best All-Rounder. The champion PCA team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and the winner’s trophy, while runners-up Chandigarh bagged Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

Special DGP (Punjab Police) Gurpreet Deo presented the awards to the winners alongside former DGP (Punjab) and Organising Committee Chairman Chander Sekhar, Organising Secretary Captain Sushil Kapoor, Convener Vivek Atray, and tournament committee members Gautam Sharma, Harminder Bawa, Amarjit Kumar, Arun Kumar Boda, Subhash Mahajan, and Daljit Singh.

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