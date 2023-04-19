PCDA official convicted in graft case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 18

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Chandigarh, has convicted Vitesh Kumar, senior auditor of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Western Command, in a corruption case registered in 2015.

The court acquitted another accused Kashmiri Lal, assistant accounts officer (AAO), arrested in the case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on April 21.

The CBI arrested two officers on May 26, 2015 for seeking and accepting graft to release payment from a trader of Punjab. As per the CBI, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Jagdeep Dogra, complainant in the case, for issuing an annual settlement certificate. Dogra had told the CBI that his brother-in-law, Ajay Sharma, who runs a firm in Pathankot, had called him to meet Kumar and Lal on his behalf to get the certificate.

Dogra told the CBI that his brother-in-law, who belonged to Pathankot, had a contract for supplying stationery and electrical items to the Army. The accused had sought graft from his brother-in-law for issuing an annual settlement certificate to his firm. A payment of around Rs 10.50 lakh of the contractor was pending with the Army and both officers were reportedly demanding 10 per cent of the total amount as bribe for clearing his bills and to issue him a fresh annual settlement certificate, which was mandatory for further contracts.

On his complaint, a trap was laid. Kumar was caught in the Sector 9 market, Chandigarh, while taking the bribe amount and Kashmiri Lal was arrested on the basis of a recording of a conversation between the complainant and him.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused in November 2015 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998. Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Public prosecutor Narender Singh claimed that the prosecution had proved the charges against the accused. Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel for accused Kashmiri Lal, argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. There was no proof that connects the accused with the alleged crime.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Vitesh Kumar and acquitted Kashmiri Lal in the case.