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Home / Chandigarh / PCR vehicle attacked in Manimajra

PCR vehicle attacked in Manimajra

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A PCR vehicle was attacked by two youths armed with sticks near the Kheda Mandir area of Indira Colony in Manimajra on Monday evening.

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when the two youths approached the parked PCR vehicle and began striking it with sticks, shattering its windowpane.

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Constable Priyanka, who was seated inside the vehicle, and constable Rajesh, who was behind the wheel, narrowly escaped injury, the police said.

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Hearing the commotion, residents of the area rushed to the spot and overpowered the two accused.

The accused were handed over to the police.

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The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident .

Preliminary probe has revealed that one of the two youths was mentally unstable, while the police are investigating the role and motive of the second accused.

Officers said they are trying to ascertain why the PCR vehicle was singled out for the attack and whether there was any specific provocation.

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