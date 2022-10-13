PCS officer relieved by Chandigarh Administration, another seeks extension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

On completion of the deputation period with the UT Administration, Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director Hospitality, UT, will stand relieved from the Chandigarh Administration from October 15 afternoon to enable him to join his parent state of Punjab. He had joined the administration on deputation from Punjab in October 2017.

Sources said another PCS officer, Harjeet Singh Sandhu, Assistant Estate Officer-I, who has completed four years of deputation with the administration, has sought extension of one year. He had joined the administration in October 2018.

The sources said the administration had sought response of the Punjab Government on extending the deputation for a year. However, the Haryana Government had recently recalled all its officers who had competed their deputation period of three years with the UT Administration.