Peanut seller stabbed to death in Panchkula

Panchkula, January 24
A peanut seller was murdered by two scooter-borne youths in Sector 20 this evening.
The victim has been identified as Johru, a resident of Ashiana Complex, Sector 20, here.
According to information, the two unidentified youths snatched the cash box from the victim. When the victim resisted, they stabbed him. As people rushed to the spot, the youths fled the scene on their bike. Johru was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
A case has been registered against unidentified killers at the Sector 20 police station. The police said they were trying to get the footage of the incident from the CCTV cameras installed in the area.
