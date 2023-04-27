PEC pupils attend NASA challenge

A team of six students from the Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) participated in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC), held in Huntsville, Alabama (USA). The team, after competing against 48 teams from different countries, returned to the city on Wednesday.The team comprised six students - Vanshul Goyal, Sparsh Aggarwal, Gunjan Rawat, Gautam Kumar, Himanshu Goyal and Pankaj Kumar, and adviser Prof NM Suri.

Seminar on intellectual property

The DST-Centre for Policy Research, DPIIT-IPR Chair and Department of Computer Science and Applications, PU, in collaboration with Knowledgentia Consultants, New Delhi, organised a national seminar to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day. The theme of the event was 'Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity'. Around 150 persons, including faculty members, researchers and students from various institutions of the city and nearby, took part in the programme.

Expert talk on software

The NSS unit of Panjab University organised an expert talk on ‘How to Develop Software’. The on the occasion, Dr Ashish Jolly, Assistant Professor, Government Post Government College, Ambala, discussed the way a software should be developed as per the industry standards. The event enlightened the participants.

Book on noise pollution released

Dr Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi, released a pictorial booklet, ‘Noise Pollution: A Silent Killer’, on the occasion of ‘International Noise Awareness Day’. The pictorial booklet is developed and designed by Dr Suman Mor, Associate Professor, Department of Environment Studies, PU, and Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER. Dr Suman said the booklet compiled various indoor and outdoor sources of noise pollution. Prof Khaiwal mentioned that it also explained different types of hearing loss, signs for their identification and instructions for better communication with people having hearing loss.