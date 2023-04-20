PEC students shine in GATE

Akriti, a BTech final year student from the Department of Aerospace, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), secured AIR-6 in GATE-2023. She has planned to pursue MTech (Aerospace) from the IIT-Bombay. Meanwhile, Abhi Sharma and Suraj Singh Rajawat, both in their final year of aerospace engineering, have secured AIR-43 and AIR-80, respectively, and Vaibhav, a third-year aerospace engineering student, has secured AIR-121 in the same examination.

GGSCW holds convocation

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, held its 41st convocation for the academic sessions 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. A total of 492 students received their degrees during the convocation. Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, he spoke about the role of women in society, importance of their education as well as their resilience and confidence.

Two-day Chandigarh Design Festival

A two-day Chandigarh Design Festival will start at Chitkara University on April 20 and conclude at Chitkara International School, Sector 25. The festival has been organised in academic partnership with Chitkara Design School to bring together industry leaders and visionaries from the fields of UX/UI, animation, fashion, gaming and visual communication. A keynote address will be delivered by David Kusuma, president of World Design Organisation, on 'Designing a New Era: India's Impact on the Global Design Landscape'. A talk on 'Putting Life Centricity and Sustainability at the Heart of Your Choices' will be delivered by Azmina Poddar, MD, Accenture.

Honour for PU librarian

Dr Jivesh Bansal, Deputy Librarian, has been awarded by Special Library Association (US) - Asian Chapter and Society for Library Professionals with the 'Professional Excellence Award-2023'. He was chosen for the award owing to his contribution to library automation, RFID implementation as well as library services during the Covid-19 pandemic. His research work on "Information Seeking Behaviour in Electronic Environment" is published as a book by Authorspress.